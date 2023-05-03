Reports show more details on suspected Okmulgee County murders-suicide

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice revealed more information in the deaths of six people and suspected suicide of Jesse McFadden.

The bodies of 5 teens, a woman and a man were found on property where Jesse McFadden and his family rented on Monday afternoon. The victims have been identified as:

Ivy Webster, 14

Brittany Brewer, 16

Rylee Allen, 17

Tiffany Guess, 13

Michael Mayo, 15

Holly Guess McFadden, 35

Police said all died from gunshot wounds to the head, some were shot more than once. Police believe the suspect Jesse McFadden shot them and then took his own life.

An emergency alert initially issued for Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer originally thought the teens were last seen with Jesse McFadden, it was later discovered his immediate family was also missing.

Law enforcement called for assistance and got a search warrant and then found the bodies.

Investigators said the bodies of Webster, Brewer and Allen were found near a creek on the property and the teens were about 100-150 feet apart from each other. The other four victims were found together in a wooded area on the property.

They said there was not a note. The gun used in the shootings was purchased by Holly McFadden in January 2022.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --