Rep. Kevin Hern running for Majority Leader

Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 14:51:53-04

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Kevin Hern from Oklahoma announced Wednesday, he is running for Majority Speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He posted his announcement on X with an official letter of intention attached.

In that letter, he said, "I believe that my experience outside of Congress makes me uniquely qualified to lead our Majority. We need leaders who listen twice as much as they speak, who are conservative because they've seen the impact of Democrat policies firsthand, and who aren't afraid to change the way things have been done around here."

The decision to run comes after the House GOP nominated Steve Scalise to serve as the next Speaker of the House. Scalise is the current Majority Leader and needs to be voted in as Speaker before the position opens.

Hern is the representative for Oklahoma's first congressional district which includes most of the Tulsa area.

He originally moved to Oklahoma following the purchases of two McDonald's locations in the state in 1997. He has lived in Tulsa ever since.

The representative position opened in 2018 following the resignation of Jim Bridenstine. Hern was elected shortly after holding the position ever since.

This is a developing story.

