Remembrance ceremony of Oklahoma City bombing planned for Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is holding a remembrance ceremony for the 28th anniversary of the OKC bombing Wednesday.

2 News Oklahoma will stream the ceremony live on our Facebook, website and app. The ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m.

168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives that day in 1995.

Retired Chief Justice Steven Taylor will be the keynote speaker, "Seek Justice, Repair the Breack."

Governor Stitt and OKC Mayor David Holt will also deliver brief remarks.

In addition, entrance into the OKC Memorial Museum is free on Wednesday, April 19.

