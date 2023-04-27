Remembering Shayla Grant

POCOLA, Okla. — A Pocola man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Shayla Grant. Shana McClure says her daughter, Shayla was kind and loved music and skateboarding. McClure says she wants justice to be served to the person responsible for killing her daughter.

McClure says she was at work on April seventh when she got a call. saying her daughter had been killed in a wreck.

“As soon as it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident,” says McClure.

But the medical examiner’s office determined Grant died from multiple blunt force trauma to her head… not injuries consistent with a crash. Last Wednesday the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation arrested Matthew Rekart for first-degree murder in Grant’s death. Court records say Grant was having a relationship with Rekert’s wife.

Court records say the OSBI reviewed dash cam video from Grant’s vehicle the night of the crash. Records say Grant pulled into Rekart and his wife’s driveway, and a man, who they believe to be Rekart walks in front of Grant’s car before it pulls out and drives to another location.

The report says once the vehicle stopped at another location, the camera started shaking, then the man carried multiple objects to a shed and walked back to the car before the car tolled west towards Highway 112 and then rolled into pipe railing.

“Shayla didn’t deserve that,” says McClure. “He hurt her out of his own selfish and insecure ways.”

Grant’s mom, says Rekart’s arrest only brings a small amount of closure, and she wants to see justice served. But through it all… McClure says she will always remember her daughter.

Everyone who knew her will never forget her presence. Rekart’s next court date is in June.

