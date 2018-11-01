Red-tailed hawk now Oklahoma's state raptor

The red-tailed hawk is now Oklahoma's state raptor, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The bird became the state's official raptor as of Thursday.

Officials said Oklahoma Rep. Cyndi Munson worked with 10-year-old Ephraim Bowlins to adopt the bird as a state symbol.

The scissor-tailed flycatcher remains the state bird in Oklahoma.

You may remember that over the last two years, a red-tailed hawk has nested in the KJRH tower.

