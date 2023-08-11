Red Cross dispatches Guthrie woman to aid Hawaii fires

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Kansas & Oklahoma dispatched volunteers to aid the wildfires in Hawaii.

Eve Murphy from Guthrie is one of them.

Regional Communications Director, Matt Trotter says she's seasoned; traveling to many fire disasters in the past year.

"She’s one of these folks that just, her heart is in it to help people, and make sure they’re safe during disasters" said Trotter.

Murphy and other volunteers landed in Honolulu to await their assignments.

To volunteer or donate to the American Red Cross, click here.

