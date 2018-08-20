Recreational marijuana petition falls short of required signatures

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma petition that sought to get a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana on the November ballot fell short of the necessary signatures, KFOR reported.

State Question 797 gathered 102,814 signatures, which was about 20,000 fewer than was required to get the measure on the ballot.

In late July, Green The Vote said the petitions had surpassed its goal of signatures to get on the November ballot. The group reported SQ 797 had collected 132,527 signatures as of July 29.

RELATED: Green the Vote board members admit recreational marijuana petition numbers were inflated

But group members admitted to lying about the numbers it had collected.

State Question 797 sought to allow anyone 21 years old or over "to legally possess, use, grow, process and sell marijuana and derivatives within the rules set by the Oklahoma Cannabis Commission."

In June, Oklahoma voters passed State Question 788, which legalizes medical marijuana in the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: