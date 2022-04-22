Watch
Record Store Day 2022: Here's where to stop in Tulsa

Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 22, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans have a handful of options to choose from to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday.

Record Store Day typically sees local record stores offer deals and discounts on their vinyl collections and other items for anyone who comes out to their stores on April 23.

Here are some options to choose from for Tulsa shoppers:

Living outside of the Tulsa area? See if you can find a local record store here.

