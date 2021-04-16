Recall Roundup: Specialty baby items recalled due to choking hazard

TULSA, Okla. — This week’s Recall Roundup begins with baby gear, posing potential choking hazards.

Playgro is recalling infant activity rattles. The abacus ring on the horse's back can dislodge and release the small beads, which poses a choking hazard.

You should stop using these rattles and contact Playgro for a free replacement.

Another baby product being recalled because of a choking hazard is Target's Cat and Jack Baby Rompers. The heart-shaped graphics on the knees can peel off.

Consumers can return the rompers to any Target for a full refund.

Target is also recalling Battat B. Toy Firefly Frank Infant Teethers. There have been 14 reports of the plastic wings breaking, which can detach posing a choking hazard in young children.

If you have one, return it to any Target for a full refund or contact Battat for a refund by mail.

Audio-Technica is recalling charging cases sold with wireless headphones. The portable charging cases can overheat posing a fire hazard.

You should stop using these immediately and contact Audio-Technica at (800) 518-2520 for instructions to receive a free replacement.

For more recalls visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

