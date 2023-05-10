Reading Partners Tulsa kicks off "Booked Up for Summer" campaign

TULSA, Okla. — Reading Partners Tulsa is looking to get kids “Booked Up for Summer,” an initiative to keep children’s brains active and engaged in learning during the summer months.

Reading Partners is teaming up with three local independent bookstores: Magic City Books, Fulton Street Books & Coffee, and Whitty Books.

"I think that books can take students to different worlds, allow them to see different places and grow their imaginations, Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee, said.

As a former teacher, she said she knows how important it is to get books to children during the summer.

“I know firsthand the importance of reading to students, and I also know the importance of ensuring children have books to avoid summer slide,” Asamoa-Caesar said.

This is the reason she is teaming up with Reading Partners Tulsa.

"This our third annual Booked Up for Summer with Reading Partners Tulsa, and it allows every student who participated in our program during the school year to take home a reading parents backpack,” Olivia Martin, executive director with Reading Partners, said.

This is a way to provide literacy resources at home and helps students start the 2023-24 school year strong.

The campaign is a launching pad for summer, keeping the momentum going.

“Almost every student, regardless of their background or their literacy level, loses some educational gains in the summer because we are not focused on those things in the same way,” Martin said.

The Booked Up for Summer campaign hopes to change that. The three local bookstores it has partnered with will collect book donations to be given to the nonprofit's reading centers for the school year.

"Anyone can come in,” Martin said. “Donate a book. Donate directly to us so we can buy books for more students."

The bookstores will accept donations through May 13, which is also when the nonprofit will continue its Booked Up for Summer campaign at Mayfest from 10 am to noon. This is at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, where there will be live music, read-aloud sessions, and much more.

Reading Partners’ mission is to build a partnership with teachers, parents, and community volunteers to provide students with the support they need to succeed. Volunteer tutors are provided with research-based and structured lesson plans designed to focus on the individual needs of students.

The nonprofit serves Kindergarten through fourth-grade students across 23 Tulsa and Union Public Schools. The goal is to serve 1,050 students with 1,400 volunteers. The target student, according to Reading Partners, is six months to two and a half years away from grade-level proficiency.

For those looking to get involved, visit Reading Partners’ website.

