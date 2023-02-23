Reading Partners Tulsa kicks off '24 volunteers in 24 hours' campaign

TULSA, Okla. — An area nonprofit needs the help of Tulsans as it kicks off a campaign to achieve a goal in 24 hours.

Reading Partners Tulsa is launching a social media campaign on Friday, Feb. 25 to recruit 24 volunteers in 24 hours. The nonprofit supports kindergarten through fourth grade students across 23 Tulsa and Union public schools. The goal is to serve 1,050 students with 1,400 volunteers.

Friday’s campaign looks to inch closer to that goal by adding 24 new volunteers through a big social media push. The deadline to sign up is March 24, but the nonprofit is using Friday’s initiative to move 24 kids off the waitlist.

The organization builds a partnership with teachers, parents, and community volunteers to provide students with the support they need to succeed. Volunteer tutors are given structured lesson plans that focus on individual needs of each child, which gives students the confidence they need to not only continue learning but develop a passion for it.

The target students are generally six months to two and half years away from grade-level proficiency. Third grade reading proficiency is statistically aligned with high school graduation, college success, and workplace readiness.

Reading Partners said it is focused on finding volunteers who are motivated and can become a familiar face to the kids they serve, and it only takes one hour of tutoring a week.

Tulsans are urged to spread the word about Friday’s 24 volunteers in 24 hours campaign by posting on social media, spreading the news through word of mouth, or volunteering themselves by signing up here.

