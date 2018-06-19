RCSO: Responding to standoff in Owasso

OWASSO - Rogers County Sheriff's deputies said they are on scene of a standoff in Owasso.

Officials said the standoff is located at 10800 North 157th E Ave.

2 Works for You crews are en route and we will have more information as it becomes available.

