Rattlesnake hunter suffers heart attack 20 minutes after catching large rattlesnakes for festival

Dennis Crow and two others were catching rattlesnakes near the Wichita Mountains over the weekend for an upcoming rattlesnake festival in Apache.
KSNAK Live Coverage
APACHE, Okla. -- A man suffered a heart attack 20 minutes after catching a large rattlesnake.
Dennis Crow and two others with "KSNAK Live Coverage" were catching snakes over the weekend for near Apache.
Crow says in a Facebook post, "maybe he is what triggered it".
