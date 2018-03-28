Rattlesnake hunter suffers heart attack 20 minutes after catching large rattlesnakes for festival

7:02 PM, Mar 27, 2018
2 hours ago

Dennis Crow and two others were catching rattlesnakes near the Wichita Mountains over the weekend for an upcoming rattlesnake festival in Apache.

APACHE, Okla. -- A man suffered a heart attack 20 minutes after catching a large rattlesnake.

Dennis Crow and two others with "KSNAK Live Coverage" were catching snakes over the weekend for near Apache.

Crow says in a Facebook post, "maybe he is what triggered it".

