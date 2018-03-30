Rallies held Friday in support of Tulsa teachers

TULSA -- Parents, students, school board members and former teachers gathered Friday morning to show support for teachers.

Today is the last day teachers will attend class before the walkout.

Kendall-Whittier Elementary teachers were cheered on as they walked in to school.

Teachers at Will Rogers High School linked arms before school started and shouted their school chant.

"I think this is real symbolism of unity and it shows even when they are linking arms and cheering the will Rogers' chant, I think that shows they’re happy and we are willing to support them," Wilmon Brown with Growing Together said.

Tulsa School Board member Amy Shelton attended the rally.

"Many people feel like there are revenue measures on the table that haven’t been asked for yet, so I am supportive of those who want to keep pushing right now," Shelton said.

Both Kendall-Whittier and Rogers High School will be closed Monday for an undetermined amount of time for the walkout.

