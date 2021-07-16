Rainbow cloud spotted in Salina-- What's a rainbow cloud?

SALINA, Okla. — A viewer in Salina, Okla. snapped a picture of a rainbow cloud and sent it to the 2 News weather team.

So... what's a rainbow cloud?

A rainbow cloud can occur because of something called cloud iridescence. It usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds. Iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction – a phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun's light. The colors are usually pastel, but can be very vivid or mingled together, sometimes similar to mother-of-pearl.

Spot a weather phenomenon you want to share with 2 News? Email it to us at weatherpics@kjrh.com.

