'Purses with a Purpose' helping domestic violence survivors

CLAREMORE, Okla. — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a local cause is gathering donated purses for women in need. Purses with a Purpose collects purses filled with items a woman may need. Those purses are then donated to women, escaping domestic violence.

Marti Jenkins thought of “Purses with a Purpose” seven years ago after her husband, Maj. Coy Jenkins came home after responding to a call involving a domestic violence survivor.

“He said, ‘that lady got out of there with nothing but her kids and her clothes,” Jenkins says. “And when I heard that, my heart broke. I said we have to do something. Let’s do something for her. Let’s give her one of my purses, let's go buy her a purse.”

The purses are donated to SafeNet Services which is a shelter for women escaping domestic violence.

“They are a court advocacy program,” Jenkins says. “They have a crisis hotline. They provide counseling. They provide supervised visitation, for those families involved in those situations.”

Once the bags and items are donated, women who arrive at SafeNet Services can pick out a purse. They say one of the most important items in each purse, is a handwritten note, and words of encouragement.

“It’s very enlightening particularly right now during valentine’s day for a female who is struggling, a little message from someone about hope.”

Purses with a purpose will be accepting donations through Friday. If you are interested in donating you can drop purses, or items off at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, or SafeNet Services in Claremore.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --