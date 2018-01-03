Puppies left out in cold, three freeze to death in Stillwater

STILLWATER -- The Stillwater Humane Society is looking for the person responsible for dumping a litter of puppies in the cold, resulting in the death of three.

The puppies, desperate for warmth, were found abandoned in a container outside in freezing temperatures. Many tragically did not make it.

There are five survivors out of eight, who are unaware of everything they’ve been through.

“It’s a shame and you wonder how could anybody do that,” Savannah Kilby, an animal welfare officer said.

The little pups leap and bounce for joy now, but their story is one of neglect.

“Who thinks to put their puppies outside whenever it’s going to be 10 degrees,” Kilby said.

These puppies weren't’ just put outside, they were left. All eight newborns, left to fend for themselves in a plastic container.

“There was a blanket in the tub, but it was wet and frozen,” Kilby said.

Their chance of survival depended on fate, one that would come in the form of curiosity.

“On Sunday morning we received a call from someone she was very upset.”

A woman happened to look outside her apartment, spotting the abandoned container, compelling her to look inside.

“Two of the puppies were already completely frozen,” Kilby said. “She took them into the apartment and called us.”

After a quick response from animal welfare, the puppies were in good hands, however only five survived.

Although their journey is upsetting, these little ones have a bright future.

“We decided to name them after frozen characters,” Kilby said.

Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Hans, and of course, Elsa.

All the puppies are doing exceptionally well and will be ready for adoption to a good a home full of love and warmth.

The humane society is asking anyone with information about the person responsible to contact authorities. Abandoning an animal is illegal and comes with possible charges.

