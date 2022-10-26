PSO celebrates Tulsa Power Station's 100 years of service

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma is celebrating 100 years of the Tulsa Power Station providing energy to local communities.

PSO says Oklahoma Power Company started building TPS on the west bank of the Arkansas River in 1920. PSO bought OPC seven years later and added the iconic 336-foot sign to the top of the building.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma Construction of the Tulsa Power Station on the west bank of the Arkansas River on July 27, 1920.

PSO eventually converted the plant from coal-powered to natural gas fuel near the end of World War II.

“Tulsa Power Station lights up the night, a bold emblem of PSO’s service to the community,” PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler said. “More than 100 years after opening, TPS continues to use Oklahoma resources and Oklahoma workers to deliver power to all our Oklahoma communities. TPS employees have worked hard for more than 100 years to keep PSO synonymous with dependability, and we will work together to continue that record."

