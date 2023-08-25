Pryor Public Schools focus on mental health with “handle with care” program

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Public School District is focusing on student’s mental health by offering some extra support for students who may be struggling. The “Handle with Care” initiative is designed to give students extra support and grace if they’re having a tough time.

“I think it goes a long way for them to feel good when they’re struggling,” said Lindsi Crawford.

Lindsi Crawford has two students in Pryor Public Schools. She’s also a teacher in the district so she knows firsthand the impact "Handle with Care" is having on students.

“I’ve used it with my son a couple of times, "Handle with Care," and he’ll come home and be like, I had the best day today and I know that he knows he was loved today,” said Crawford. “I know that he knows that his teachers put a little extra into him.”

The program is a national model that typically involves law enforcement letting schools know if a child needs some extra support after an incident. Pryor Public Schools is taking it a step further by allowing parents to reach out if their child is having a tough time.

“We know if they’ve had a rough morning or a rough night they might not hold it together and that’s okay because we’re all entitled to have a rough day,” said Chris Brown.

Chris Brown is the mental health coordinator at Pryor Public Schools. In his 15 years in the mental health field, he knows firsthand how offering extra support and a little grace can help students’ mental well-being.

“If you feel safe going to school, emotionally safe, I think you’re better able to learn,” said Brown.

The district has been doing "Handle with Care" for the last three years and even two weeks into the new school year they’re already gotten 7-8 "Handle with Care" messages from parents.

“To just be able to know when you sent your kids to school that they’re going to be loved on a little extra when they’re struggling,” said Crawford.

The district says it’s all a part of their strategy to make sure they’re caring for the whole child so they can thrive.

“We’re going to focus on getting kids focused emotionally and mentally so they can learn more,” said Brown.

The district offers a number of resources to help students with their mental health including six therapy dogs, 11 school counselors, a social worker and a mental health coordinator.

If your child is experiencing difficulties at home, we would like to provide additional support at school. We understand that you are not always able to share details and that is okay. If your child is coming to school after a difficult night, morning, or weekend, please text or email us “Handle with Care” with your child’s name and school. Nothing else will be said or asked. This will let us know that your child may need extra time, patience, or help during the day.l We will relay this message to his/her teachers to let them know how to proceed with extra care.

Contact Information:

Chris K. Brown - Mental Health Coordinator

brownc@pryorschools.org

Paula Cantrell - School Social Worker

cantrellp@pryorschools.org

You can also email or contact your school counselors Pryor Public Schools

