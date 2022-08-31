Pryor Police release body cam footage of arrest

Pryor police released body cam footage of an arrest that happened Monday.

The body camera footage from Pryor police shows an officer arresting Charles Burrow for DUI.

Since then someone nearby posted their own video of the arrest. People on social media have been criticizing the officer for what they say is excessive force saying the officer went too far threatening to shoot the driver in the face and then slamming him to the ground.

Police say they got three calls about this driver running stop signs and apparently falling asleep at a red light.

Pryor police says they're aware of the original video and released the body camera footage to be transparent.

Police say the suspect appeared to be reaching for something with his right hand before exiting the vehicle.

Police say there's no evidence that the office struck the the driver with his hand or fist but they are still investigating.

