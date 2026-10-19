Pryor Creek Police Department mourns loss of reserve officer and physician Dr. Steven "Doc" Dill

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — The Pryor Creek Police Department is mourning the loss of Dr. Steven "Doc" Dill, a longtime physician and reserve police officer remembered for his dedication to serving others.

In a statement, the department said Dill spent his life caring for his community, both through his medical practice and his service in law enforcement. Officers said he consistently stepped up to help whenever he was needed and remained committed to public service throughout his life.

"Whether serving as a physician or wearing a police uniform, Doc made a difference in the lives of others," the police department said. "His legacy of service and compassion will live on through the many lives he touched."

Police said health challenges prevented Dill from actively serving in recent years, but he continued to be a valued member of the department's law enforcement family.

The department extended its condolences to Dill's family and friends.

"Rest easy, Doc," the police department said. "Thank you for your friendship, your service, and your dedication to the Pryor Creek community."

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