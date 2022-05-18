Proposed ordinance to address homelessness in Tulsa revised

TULSA, Okla. — An ordinance that would take a harder approach to address some of Tulsa's homeless population is now being revised.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum first proposed the ordinance after Housing Solutions said the city saw a 2% increase in homelessness in the city within the last year.

The original ordinance stated it would allow police officers to remove anyone blocking sidewalks and public right of way to help address campsites around the city.

Tulsa police and the city's legal team provided a revised version to the urban economic development committee on Wednesday addressing some questions, as well as getting into more specific details about what is stated in the ordinance.

Some of the revisions include:



Amending the locations where the ordinance applies

Defining the phrase "public right-of-way"

Creating a set of graduating penalties for violations of the ordinance

The UED committee is not set to vote on the newly-revised ordinance during Wednesday's meeting.

To see the full version of the revised ordinance:

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --