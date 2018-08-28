PROJECT SAFE SCHOOLS: Keeping parents, students safe and informed

TULSA - In 2018 alone, shots have rung out at more than two dozen schools nationwide.

Lives cut short or forever changed.

Heartbroken survivors are raw with emotion.

"It should have been one school shooting," father Andrew Pollack said. "We should have fixed it and I'm pissed cause my daughter I'm not gonna see again."

"Let's never let this happen again, please, please," Parkland shooting survivor Samuel Zeif said.

This spring a little boy's big question nearly bringing president trump's press secretary to tears.

"One thing that affects me and my friend's mental health is the worry that we could get shot at school," Marin Country School student Benje Choucroun said.

"There is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry that you feel that way," White House speaker Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The president and others have pledged to take action.

"We're gonna do something about it, we're gonna make changes," President Trump said.

But the question again after each attack -- what can be done to protect our children?

While there is no simple answer, we all want to do our part.

At 2 Works for You, that means a new, year-long initiative we call Project Safe Schools.

"It really is a labor of love," 2 Works for You's General Manager Amy Calvert said. "A big part of our focus is caring for our community and we're really excited to have this opportunity to help make real change."

Months of research and coordination with schools and law enforcement helped us identify five areas where we can make a difference:

School safety

Bullying

STDs

School climate

Mental health

We'll make an impact with meaningful stories told each day on-air and online.

We'll host round-table discussions, town hall meetings and create opportunities to identify issues.

Take action and bringing peace of mind to parents, students, and educators.

