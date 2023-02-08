Program to help pregnant, parenting women at risk of substance abuse launches in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Parenting and pregnant mothers at risk of substance abuse now have the support they need through a newly launched program in Tulsa.

The Parent-Child Assistance Program (PCAP) has officially opened its offices in downtown Tulsa and has already accepted its first client.

There, case managers will work with small caseloads of 16 women to provide extensive assistance and long-term emotional support for up to three years, something program directors said is essential for making a fundamental change in complex circumstances.

The need for PCAP was recognized in Oklahoma when data showed 1,024 newborns tested positive for substances and were reported to OKDHS in 2020. That is a 22 percent increase from 2019.

Oklahoma also has the highest incarceration rate for women in the nation. Two-thirds of those women in prison are mothers with little to no contact with their children.

Dr. Erin Maher, an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Oklahoma, said the program works with mothers who struggle with substances during pregnancy, helping them get connected to resources they need to support their recovery every step of the way.

She said pregnancy is a window of opportunity to help these women, and they often want to do right by their children. She also addressed it isn't always easy for a woman to speak up and ask for help.

“It’s also a high-risk time for women because we live in a state that wants to sometimes punish women for using substances while pregnant, so it is risky sometimes for women to raise their hand and say, ‘We need help,” or ‘I want help for my child or myself,’” Maher said. “So, we are here to be a nonjudgmental supportive program."

The hope from the program is the positive path to recovery will be well received and change the punishment for these women.

It also hopes to replicate and evaluate an established evidence-informed intervention for women with substance use disorders. This is to improve the well-being of Oklahoma children, families, and communities.

Some of the ways the program does this are by helping mothers obtain substance use disorder treatment and stay in recovery. It aims to link mothers to community resources and maintain healthy lifestyles and independence. The goal is also to prevent future drug and alcohol use during pregnancy.

PCAP began as a home-visiting program in Washington state, which had major successes.

After three years of work, case managers report 90 percent of participants had completed alcohol/drug treatment or were in progress. It reports 82 percent were totally abstinent from alcohol and drugs for six months or more and/or regularly using reliable contraception. In addition, 70 percent of mothers had retained or regained legal custody of their children.

In turn, researchers at the University of Oklahoma received funding to bring the PCAP model to Oklahoma and evaluate it using a randomized control trial. This means throughout 2023, 200 women from Tulsa and Oklahoma City will enroll in the study. Of those, 100 will receive the three-year in-home program, and the other 100 will be referred to services in the community.

The women who participate are paid to enroll in the study and are offered transportation as well.

Some of the criteria include women who are pregnant or up to 24 months postpartum, used alcohol or drugs during pregnancy, women who have a child with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, are currently abusing alcohol, or are in their childbearing years.

Those interested in the program can self-refer themselves or others online or call (405) 876-2095.

