Problem Solvers: Storm victims don't have to accept first offer from insurance companies

TULSA, Okla. — No doubt, insurance adjusters have their work cut out for them in the wake of those recent ferocious storms.

And in most cases, they work hard to be as accurate and fair, even though it can be a time-consuming and tedious job.

Once your property has been looked over carefully and the claim approved, it’s not uncommon to have questions about insurance coverage and settlements.

Being well-informed can help increase your chances of getting a fair settlement.

Still, toiling through so much damage, bearing the turmoil of so many days without power, no one could blame storm victims for making snap decisions when it comes to accepting the first payment offered by their insurance company.

But when it comes to settling any insurance claims, experts say you should take the same approach Ralph Bendel did when finding the right folks to help him repair his damage.

Don’t necessarily jump at the first offer of assistance.

For example, Ralph says to beware if someone shows up at your door who may be a fly-by-night scammer.

“You need to make sure they have insurance and workers comp on their employees. That’s one of the biggest scams.”

So experts say to use those same principles with insurance settlement offers, start by reviewing the adjuster’s report carefully.

Will the estimate actually pay for all the necessary repairs?

Remember, if you have a mortgage, the mortgage company or bank will also be named on the check.

You’ll have to endorse it and send it to the company, which will in turn, disburse the funds to you in installments to pay your contractors.

When you receive the first check from the insurance company, don’t deposit it or send it to your mortgage company until you have carefully reviewed the adjuster's report and agree with all items and costs.

Look for things such as missing items, partial or incomplete measurements, and low-balled contractor costs.

Take into account that there can be big differences in contractor and supply costs region by region.

If you don’t agree with the offer, contact the insurance company and explain why, with details.

At times, you may feel that your requests for covered losses are not being responded to fairly.

Make all complaints in writing.

Be complete and concise, and professional and polite.

Make sure your written complaint includes the specific issue or problem.

A specific request for resolution.

And a response time frame.

It’s a good idea to copy the complaint to a supervisor or manager one level up.

Make sure to ask the insurer if they require any additional information from you and when they need it.

And include in your complaint that if a reasonable resolution can’t be offered, you’re prepared to file a complaint with the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

