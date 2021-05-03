PRINT: 2 Works for You Severe Weather Guide

TULSA, Okla. — It is severe weather season in Green Country.
Prepare your family for storm season with a printable guide from KJRH: DOWNLOAD & PRINT.
In this guide find:
- Check list of what needs to be in your storm shelter or go bag
- Emergency management numbers for northeastern Oklahoma
- What you need to do when watches and warnings happen in your area
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter