Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

PRINT: 2 Works for You Severe Weather Guide

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Breaking Weather
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:35:09-04

TULSA, Okla. — It is severe weather season in Green Country.

Prepare your family for storm season with a printable guide from KJRH: DOWNLOAD & PRINT.

In this guide find:

  • Check list of what needs to be in your storm shelter or go bag
  • Emergency management numbers for northeastern Oklahoma
  • What you need to do when watches and warnings happen in your area

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7