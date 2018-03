DURANT, Okla. (AP) -- The prime minister of Ireland visited and met with members of the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma to thank them for a gift sent 171 years ago.

The Choctaws in 1847 collected $170 and sent the money to Dublin.

The money, worth an estimated $4,400 today, was used to help feed the Irish during a potato famine.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Monday in Durant that the gift is a sacred memory and bond.

Choctaw Chief Gary Batton visited Ireland last year to attend the unveiling of the sculpture Kindred Spirits that commemorates the relationship between the two nations.

