(TULSA, OKLA.) – Tulsa Hub, a non-profit syndicate dedicated to changing lives through cycling will hold their third installment of Spokeasy, their 1920’s-themed gala, at the Pearl District Building in Downtown Tulsa on Saturday, April 14th, 2018.
Tulsa Hub will be honoring the late Dick “The Bicycle Man” Banks, Tulsa youth bicycle club pioneer and
founder of the First United Methodist Church bicycle ministry, alongside his family and friends.
Funds raised at Spokeasy will benefit Tulsa Hub’s Community Bicycle Workshop as well as “The Bike Bank,” a scholarship fund in honor of Mr. Banks which will allow middle and high school students to attend Tulsa Hub’s Leaders On Bikes Summer Camp.