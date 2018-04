Preview: Leon Russell Birthday Celebration

Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom is hosting the annual Leon Russell Birthday Celebration Sunday, April 8.

Several original "Tulsa Sound" musicians are scheduled to perform, paying tribute to Russell who passed away in 2016.

Show organizer and musician Frank Padilla, musician Jimmy "Junior" Markham and Church Studio owner Ivan Acosta stopped by 2 Works for You Midday to preview the concert.

Musician's on the concert bill include:

Ann Bell, Jamie Oldaker, Jimmy Markham, Frank Padilla, David Teegarden Sr, Jim Byfield, Beau Charron, Don White, Wink Burcham, Brandon Holder, Jim Paul Blair, Casey Van Beek, Brian Lee, Charles Tuberville, Paul Benjaman (director), Red Dirt Rangers, Alan Ransom, Pete and Jennifer Marriott, Billy Estes, Johnny Williams, Hank Charles, Seth Lee Jones

Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

