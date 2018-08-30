President Donald Trump endorses Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt
1:44 PM, Aug 30, 2018
TULSA -- President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon endorsed Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma Republican businessman who will run for governor in the November election.
Trump tweeted out his endorsement, in which he said, "Kevin Stitt ran a great winning campaign against a very tough opponent in Oklahoma. Kevin is a very successful businessman who will be a fantastic Governor. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, & loves our Military & Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!"
