President Donald Trump endorses Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt

TULSA -- President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon endorsed Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma Republican businessman who will run for governor in the November election.

Trump tweeted out his endorsement, in which he said, "Kevin Stitt ran a great winning campaign against a very tough opponent in Oklahoma. Kevin is a very successful businessman who will be a fantastic Governor. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, & loves our Military & Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!"

Stitt defeated Mick Cornett in a runoff collection on Tuesday. He will face Democrat Drew Edmondson in November.

