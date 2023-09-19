Pregnant 19-year-old shot near Pine and MLK

TULSA, Okla. — A pregnant 19-year-old woman was shot while in the car near Pine and MLK, Tulsa police said.
Officers said they responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 18.
The woman was shot in the stomach and rushed to a local hospital.
Police said the woman and her baby are stable after emergency surgery.
Another child and a man were also in the car, but no one else was hit.
Tulsa police said they don't have a suspect at this time.
