Pregnant 19-year-old shot near Pine and MLK

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 09:00:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — A pregnant 19-year-old woman was shot while in the car near Pine and MLK, Tulsa police said.

Officers said they responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The woman was shot in the stomach and rushed to a local hospital.

Police said the woman and her baby are stable after emergency surgery.

Another child and a man were also in the car, but no one else was hit.

Tulsa police said they don't have a suspect at this time.

