Power outage closes Union 8th Grade Center Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — The Union 8th Grade Center is closed Tuesday, Aug. 22 because the building has no power, said Public Information Officer Chris Payne.

Payne said school officials don't yet know what is causing the power outages.

A text was sent to Union 8th grade parents informing of them of the outages.

Payne said the school will update everyone as soon as power is restored.

PSO shows just one outage over the school. Their website says the outage was reported at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

Public Service of Oklahoma

2 News will update as we learn more.

