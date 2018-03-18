Possible human remains found during search for missing woman near Lake Eufaula

MCALESTER, Okla. -- Search teams found another clue that could help them in solving the disappearance of a McAlester woman.

Sheriff deputies said a search was held for Holly Cantrell Saturday morning. Cantrell went missing in January 2017.

Cantrell worked at McAlester Regional Hospital as a nurse. Cantrell left work on her lunch break and got in the car with someone. That person told police they were headed to Braum's, but McAlester Police said she never made it inside the restaurant. The driver of the car told police that area was where he last saw her.

Cantrell's family said investigators found pieces of clothing and possible human remains, but no identification has been confirmed by investigators.