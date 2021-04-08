'Positively Oklahoma' aimed at showing good things in the state

TULSA, Okla. — KJRH wants to show another side of Oklahoma and viewers can help!

Join our new Facebook group: Positively Oklahoma and start sharing YOUR photos and videos.

By joining this group, you agree to only share your photography, or share other people's photos with proper credit. You agree to allow your photo or video to be posted or shared on KJRH platforms including streaming apps, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram page, or KJRH.com.

We'll also be adding some of the stories we tell from across the state that we think will bring a smile to your face.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --