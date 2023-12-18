Pope Francis approves blessing same-sex couples, Tulsa equality leaders react

TULSA, Okla. — Pope Francis formally gives the green light for Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, pivoting from a previous Vatican stance.

The Pope's approval follows a 2021 Vatican condemnation stating "God cannot bless sin."

In a document released Monday, the Vatican said while this blessing should not be confused with marriage, which remains defined as a union between a man and a woman.

Additionally, these blessings are not to be held during civil union ceremonies or mirror wedding rituals.

Dorothy Ballard of Oklahomans for Equality reacted with optimism. "First and foremost, joy. I'm glad to see things progressing in the right direction. I'm not quite where we want to be yet. But I'm sure for many, many, many, millions of Catholics, this is wonderful news," she said.

Josiah Robinson, Managing Director of Prism Project and City of Tulsa Human Rights Commissioner, wants to see the momentum continue, stating:

Today’s historic announcement from the Vatican clears the way for priests to bless same-sex couples, affirming that LGBTQ+ are worthy of inclusion in the Church. Though the policy change, approved by Pope Francis, continues to disavow same-sex unions, the symbolic step toward equality is worth celebrating. People everywhere, from the Vatican to Tulsa, are taking bold steps to supporting and repairing the trauma that has been inflicted upon LGBTQ+ people of faith in the name of exclusionary religion. Faith and queerness are not mutually exclusive, and today’s announcement is a blessing in itself.



The announcement is drawing mixed reactions. One viewer on the 2 News Oklahoma Facebook page commented, "Just because the Pope says it, doesn't make it right." Another commenter said, "The pope things he has the right to Condone what God Condemned."

Ballard asks those two disapprove to turn inward. "I would say that I want them to really look into their heart and ask themselves what they're unhappy about specifically, because if they're a person that's aligned with their faith, then what they'll know is that first and foremost, what their call to do is to love, not to judge, to love."

Ballard hopes that local dioceses will embrace this inclusive approach. Diocese of Tulsa could not be reached for comment.

