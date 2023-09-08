Pop-up marketplace opening in north Tulsa to promote commerce

TULSA, Okla. — An area in north Tulsa that is typically under served is getting some attention as a pop-up shop will open Friday.

The Better Block pop-up marketplace is located on 36th street North and Peoria.

The goal of the this marketplace is to showcase how a business can thrive and turn the temporary space into something permanent.

"At one time it was really a prosperous area and we want to not just return to its former glory but to exceed it with each passing year and that's one of the reasons that we are having this event," said Tracie Chandler the CEO of the Phoenix Development Council.

The Better Block Foundation is an urban design nonprofit that is working with the Phoenix District to reinvent 36th street north and bring a vision of a vibrant space.

The partnership started when the Phoenix District Council reached out to the nonprofit.

Now after months of planning, it is coming to life.

Building of the pop-up marketplace started Wednesday and the opening is Friday.

The space will feature 14 vendors to shop from, three food trucks, live music, kids activities, and community workshops.

People can park at the 36th Street North Event Center and walk across to the pop-up.

Normally this event is done for a weekend or two but north Tulsa is lucky to be keeping it for three months.

"It works because we create the space and the people come to the space and having the access to all the amenities nearby in your neighborhood it really affects the overall nearby community a lot," said Azael Alvarez the Better Block Foundation project manager.

The marketplace will be open on weekends with weekdays available for organizations and others to reserve the space at no cost.

"We in Tulsa are on a ship and if one part of the ship has a huge hole then it affects the whole ship. So north Tulsa is part of the ship and we are trying to do our part to enhance Tulsa," said Chandler. "We want Tulsa to be the place where people want to say 'yeah, Tulsa got it right.'"

Chandler adds she wants people to realize this is an area people can come to live work and play.

It will open Friday September 8th at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 11a.m. to 3p.m.

