Police: Two men fight over woman, stab each other

TULSA - Two men are in serious condition after they stabbed each other in east Tulsa.

Police said a fight over a woman escalated into a double stabbing at an apartment near Memorial Drive and Admiral Place just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police were then called to a QuikTrip near 11th and Sheridan, where both of the stabbing victims were found.

Both victims were rushed to St. John Hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

