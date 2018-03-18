Police: Tulsa man arrested for murder of girlfriend

TULSA - Tulsa police said they have arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend.

Police arrived to a report of shooting in the 5400 block of 71st Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Jermico Willis, 30, claimed his girlfriend, Iesha Wallace, 25, had shot herself, but the scene inside the apartment conflicted with what Willis claimed happened.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun from the residence, interviewed Willis and arrested him for a felon in possession of a firearm. Willis had been released from federal custody in February 2017.

After the autopsy report was completed, police said they arrested Willis and charged him with first degree murder.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: