Police: Tulsa man arrested for murder of girlfriend
5:17 PM, Mar 18, 2018
TULSA - Tulsa police said they have arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend.
Police arrived to a report of shooting in the 5400 block of 71st Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Jermico Willis, 30, claimed his girlfriend, Iesha Wallace, 25, had shot herself, but the scene inside the apartment conflicted with what Willis claimed happened.
Authorities said they recovered a handgun from the residence, interviewed Willis and arrested him for a felon in possession of a firearm. Willis had been released from federal custody in February 2017.
After the autopsy report was completed, police said they arrested Willis and charged him with first degree murder.