Boy accused in stabbing not a known troublemaker

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who used a knife to attack a female classmate during a school assembly in central Oklahoma didn't have a reputation as a troublemaker.

Luther Police Chief David Randall said Friday that investigators are interviewing staff at students following the Thursday attack at Luther High School. Randall says a trend has emerged from the interviews that could point to a motive, but he declined to elaborate.

But he and Superintended Barry Gunn say the boy has no history of trouble at the school.

Randall says the 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized in Oklahoma City and is expected to fully recover. He says she suffered numerous stab wounds and was only acquainted with the boy.

Randall says the boy "blurted out some statements that made no sense" after he was taken into custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: