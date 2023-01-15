Police shoot, kill man in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla — Officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after a 911 call in McAlester.

Near Electric Ave. McAlester and Krebs Police departments responded to a welfare check at 8:25 p.m. on a man having a mental episode.

Officers approached the man who carried a loaded carbine rifle. The officers gave commands to put the weapon down that the man ignored, which led to the officers shooting him, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The police administrated first aid to him and he would be sent to McAlester Regional Health Center where he died.

No officers were hurt and police haven't released the name of the man.

The FBI is requesting the OSBI to investigate the situation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --