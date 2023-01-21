Watch Now
Police searching for suspect after North Tulsa shooting

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 21, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A 52-year old women is in the hospital after being shot in the head last night on 46th St. and MLK Jr. Blvd.

At 8:50 p.m. officers responded to a call made to EMSA of the shooting that took place. When officers arrived to the scene they found the women with a bullet graze on her forehead. An ambulance transported her to St. John's hospital.

Police believe an altercation between the women and an unknown male led to the shooting.

No suspect information is available at this time.

