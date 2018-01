TULSA -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a north Tulsa Dollar General store.

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. to the store at 28th Street North and North Peoria.

Officers said a man wearing all black and a black face mask came into the store, held a gun to the clerk's head and demanded money. After getting the cash, officers said the man ran out of the store.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery. Police are now searching for the man.