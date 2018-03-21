Police say a man is barricaded inside a motel room and refuses to come out; claims he has shotgun

TULSA, Okla. - Police say a man is barricaded inside the Rest Inn & Suites on East Admiral and North Memorial and refuses to come out of his room.

An officer confirms the man told police he has a shotgun.

Around 10:30 p.m. authorities were checking out a truck parked at the motel because it registered to a suspect with a felony warrant.

Police say that man came out of his room and asked officers why they were looking at his truck. Then, police say he ran inside his room and made the threat about being armed.

The Special Operations Team, EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department are at the scene investigating. Police are trying to make contact with the suspect.

