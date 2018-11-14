Police responding to shooting in East Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting in East Tulsa.

Officers first arrived near 15th & South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Police said a woman shot her ex-boyfriend pushed his way into her home and physically assaulted her.

Officials said he was shot in the torso and transported to a local hospital.

