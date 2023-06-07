Police respond to a shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Polo Club Apartments near 41st street and 129th East Ave.

Police say a man was shot several times with a high powered semi-automatic rifle and is undergoing surgery at the hospital.

TPD says the shooter fled the scene and is still considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, please call police.

