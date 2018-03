MIAMI, Okla. -- Police in Miami said threats that were made against Miami Public Schools Tuesday were the result of a Facebook hack.

Officials with the Miami Police Department said a citizen fell victims to multiple scams, which resulted in his Facebook account being hacked and the threats being posted on his Facebook page.

Police said one scam involved the citizen sending money to someone overseas after meeting on a dating website, and another involved fake tech support for his newly purchased laptop.

Police said they have received several calls about alleged threats. The department advises citizens to not give out personal information over the phone to people that you do now know.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: