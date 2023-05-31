Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man hit, killed after being hit by train

Train ax.PNG
KJRH
Train ax.PNG
Posted at 9:06 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 22:15:51-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Tuesday evening.

Police say BNSF called and said a man was down on the tracks after being hit by a train.

The accident happened near East Pine and North New Haven ave in north Tulsa.

According to police, the man didn't respond to the train's warning and kept walking on the tracks.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7