Police: Man hit, killed after being hit by train

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Tuesday evening.

Police say BNSF called and said a man was down on the tracks after being hit by a train.

The accident happened near East Pine and North New Haven ave in north Tulsa.

According to police, the man didn't respond to the train's warning and kept walking on the tracks.

Police say the man died at the scene.

