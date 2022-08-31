Police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old Broken Arrow man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old missing Robert Mundine.

Officers say Mundine went missing near East Omaha Street and County Line Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mundine was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pajama pants. Police say Mundine has dementia and heart conditions.

If you see Mundine or know any information about him, contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 immediately and reference case number 22-5991.

