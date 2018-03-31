BREAKING - Owasso Police have confirmed that an 8-year-old girl was taken from her home by a non-custodial parent.

The Police say that an Amber Alert will be going out shortly on this possible kidnapping.

2 Works for You has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

