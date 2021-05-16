Police investigating fatal car accident in North Tulsa involving two individuals

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of North Union Avenue and West Pine Street for reports of a fatal car accident.

According to the reports, a black SUV hit a tree which caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

We are told by police that both the driver and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an active scene, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --